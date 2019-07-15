Fulham's Jean Michael Seri attracting interest from four clubs

Jean Michael Seri in action for Fulham

Four clubs are in for Fulham midfielder Jean Michael Seri and a development on his future is expected in the next few days, Sky Sports News understands.

The 27-year-old wants to leave England this summer and is currently mulling over his next move while on holiday following the Africa Cup of Nations.

Galatasaray, Napoli, Roma and AC Milan are among those reportedly keen to sign the Ivory Coast international.

Seri signed for Fulham to great anticipation last year following their promotion to the Premier League, as the Cottagers spent more than £100m on new players.

But he had a difficult season, registering just three assists and one goal in 32 Premier League appearances.

His transfer from Nice to Fulham was also the subject of a complaint to the French Football Federation by lawyers, over accusations the fee was "manipulated" in the double deal with Maxime Le Marchand.

Maxime Le Marchand joined Fulham from Nice

