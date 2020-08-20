Fulham fixtures: Premier League 2020/21

Fulham host Arsenal on Saturday, September 12 for their opening fixture of the 2020/21 Premier League season.

The Sky Bet Championship play-off winners entertain the Gunners at Craven Cottage on the opening weekend before travelling to Elland Road for an early reunion with fellow newly-promoted side Leeds United, on September 19.

Fulham have been handed the chance to re-establish themselves in the Premier League with no fixtures against last season's top four until December 5, when they travel to Manchester City before hosting champions Liverpool on December 12.

Fulham host west-London rivals Chelsea on January 16 while the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge on May 1 marks the start of their end-of-season run-in that ends with a home match against Newcastle of the final day on May 23.

September

12: Arsenal (h)

19: Leeds (a)

26: Aston Villa (h)

October

3: Wolves (a)

17: Sheff Utd (a)

24: Crystal Palace (h)

31: West Brom (h)

November

7: West Ham (a)

21: Everton (h)

28: Leicester (a)

December

5: Man City (a)

12: Liverpool (h)

15: Brighton (h)

19: Newcastle (a)

26: Southampton (h)

28: Tottenham (a)

January

2: Burnley (a)

12: Man Utd (h)

16: Chelsea (h)

26: Brighton (a)

30: West Brom (a)

February

2: Leicester (h)

6: West Ham (h)

13: Everton (a)

20: Sheff Utd (h)

27: Crystal Palace (a)

March

6: Liverpool (a)

13: Man City (h)

20: Leeds (h)

April

3: Aston Villa (a)

10: Wolves (h)

17: Arsenal (a)

24: Tottenham (h)

May

1: Chelsea (a)

8: Burnley (h)

12: Southampton (a)

15: Man Utd (a)

23: Newcastle (h)

The Premier League has revealed the 2020/21 season will start on Saturday September 12.

The season is scheduled to finish on Sunday May 23, 2021 - just 19 days before the rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament kicks off.

The transfer window opened on Monday July 27 and will close on Monday October 5 at 11pm. An additional domestic-only window will run from October 5 to 5pm on October 16 but Premier League clubs will only be able to trade with EFL clubs.

