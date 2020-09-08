Kenny Tete: Fulham closing in on Lyon right-back

Kenny Tete could be on his way to Craven Cottage

Fulham are closing in on the transfer of Netherlands international right-back Kenny Tete.

The 24-year-old, who has won 13 caps for his country, came through the Ajax youth academy having joined aged 10.

Tete made 55 appearances for Ajax, helping them reach the Europa League final in 2017, before moving to Lyon for £3.6m that summer.

He was an unused substitute in the Netherlands' 1-0 home defeat to Italy in the Nations League on Monday.

Fulham still keen to sign Aina

Fulham remain keen on signing Torino defender Ola Aina, despite their interest in Tete.

Ola Aina joined Torino on a permanent deal last season

The ex-Chelsea youngster is set to join the Cottagers on an initial season-long loan, with the deal expected to be completed by the middle of the week.

Fulham will have the option to make Aina's loan a permanent transfer for a figure in the region of £11m.

Fulham in talks to sign PSG goalkeeper Areola

Scott Parker's side are also in talks to sign former Real Madrid goalkeeper Alphonse Areola from Paris Saint-Germain on a season-long loan as they look to strengthen their squad on their return to the Premier League.

Fulham are targeting PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola on a season-long loan

Areola spent last season on loan at Real Madrid as part of the deal which took Keylor Navas to the Parc des Princes but has now returned to the French club.

Fulham have competition for the French goalkeeper, who is interesting Rennes with their No 1 Edouard Mendy set to leave the club for Chelsea.

