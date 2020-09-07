Ola Aina: Fulham set to sign ex-Chelsea youngster on loan

Ola Aina joined Torino on a permanent deal last season

Fulham are close to completing a deal to sign Torino's Nigeria international defender Ola Aina.

The ex-Chelsea youngster is set to join the Cottagers on an initial season-long loan, with the deal expected to be completed by the middle of the week.

Fulham will have the option to make Aina's loan a permanent transfer for a figure in the region of £11m.

Former England youth international Aina is a graduate of Chelsea's academy and spent over a decade at the club.

He spent the 2017-18 campaign away on loan at Hull before making a season-long loan move to Torino the following year.

The Serie A side took up the option to make Aina's move from Chelsea permanent in June 2019. The 23-year-old made 37 appearances for Torino last season.

Aina made five first-team appearances during his time at Chelsea

