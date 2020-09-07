Ola Aina: Fulham set to sign ex-Chelsea youngster on loan
23-year-old, who has won 17 international caps for Nigeria, will return to Premier League
Last Updated: 07/09/20 9:22am
Fulham are close to completing a deal to sign Torino's Nigeria international defender Ola Aina.
The ex-Chelsea youngster is set to join the Cottagers on an initial season-long loan, with the deal expected to be completed by the middle of the week.
- Premier League ins and outs
- Southgate: Sterling has taken his game to another level
- Parker signs new Fulham deal until 2023
Fulham will have the option to make Aina's loan a permanent transfer for a figure in the region of £11m.
Former England youth international Aina is a graduate of Chelsea's academy and spent over a decade at the club.
He spent the 2017-18 campaign away on loan at Hull before making a season-long loan move to Torino the following year.
The Serie A side took up the option to make Aina's move from Chelsea permanent in June 2019. The 23-year-old made 37 appearances for Torino last season.
Transfer Centre LIVE!
All the latest news, analysis and rumours from the window in one place.
The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.
A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday, October 16 at 5pm.
Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.