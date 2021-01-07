Scott Parker: Aleksandar Mitrovic's Covid-19 rule breach unacceptable

Scott Parker has branded Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic's Covid-19 rule breach "not acceptable".

Mitrovic was one of a number of high-profile players to have broken coronavirus restrictions over the festive period when he was pictured with Crystal Palace captain Luka Milivojevic, who has apologised for breaching the guidelines, on New Year's Eve.

The incident was particularly galling for the Fulham head coach who himself had to self-isolate over Christmas after a member of his household tested positive, while the club's last two matches were postponed due to coronavirus cases among the squad.

"I'm disappointed," said Parker. "Myself and the football club were bitterly disappointed to see the picture of Aleks.

"He understands he's made a mistake. He understands it was irresponsible. It's not acceptable. We've dealt with that as a football club internally.

"Like anyone, you make mistakes and the one Aleks has made, he'll have to live with the consequences."

Parker has urged footballers to take responsibility for their behaviour away from the training ground.

A handful of players from Tottenham, West Ham and Manchester City were also were caught ignoring the regulations over Christmas.

Parker added: "The responsibility not just on football players but on everyone in this current climate.

"There are strict guidelines and restrictions in place for the reasons we all know. It goes for everyone.

"We've got strict protocols, what you can and can't do, we get tested twice a week, but of course players need to take responsibility when they leave the premises or come out of our bubble in terms of what they are doing and who they are mixing with."

