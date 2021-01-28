Fulham transfer news: Scott Parker 'not confident' of signing striker to boost Premier League survival bid

Scott Parker says he is "not confident" Fulham will sign a striker to bolster their bid for Premier League survival.

Fulham sit third from bottom and five points from safety, having scored just 15 goals this season, and failed to find the net for the ninth game this season after a 0-0 draw at 17th-placed Brighton on Wednesday.

Aleksandar Mitrovic is the club's only striker, but last season's Championship golden boot winner has scored only three times this season, with the last goal coming against Leeds in September.

"We all understand where we may need help with the squad, but whether that happens I'm not confident," Parker said.

"I think we need that in that area because we're light in numbers.

"We have one recognised striker at our football club in Aleks and he's been fantastic for us. (Ivan) Cavaleiro has been playing as a nine for us as well and has done remarkably well.

"I feel for competition to help the team evolve in this division, it is an area we need to look at. At the same time I also understand how difficult it is in this present time."

Bobby Decordova-Reid is currently Fulham's top goalscorer this season with six goals in all competitions.

"Bobby's been immense. He's been fantastic really," Parker said.

"When he came into the football club last year it was a main driver for me in terms of getting him in.

"Everything you see with Bobby on the football pitch and the way he conducts himself on it and around it is nothing short of superb really, an unbelievable professional and he deserves to be where he is.

"I'm pleased he's taken to the Premier League the way he has. Scoring goals, he's got a great knack of getting himself into positions and looking for a goal.

"He's been pivotal for us and our success so far this year and the turnaround and there's still loads more to come from him."

Fulham, who are without a league win since November 30, can move five points ahead of 19th-placed West Brom with a victory at the Hawthorns on Saturday.