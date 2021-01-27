Brighton 0-0 Fulham: Leandro Trossard misses hosts' best chance as Seagulls' poor home form continues

Lewis Dunk's last-minute goal-line clearance denied Fulham the chance to move within two points of safety as they were held to a 0-0 draw at Brighton.

The hosts had the best of the chances at the Amex Stadium on the balance of play, with Leandro Trossard forcing a smart save from Alphonse Areola before half-time when he should have scored.

Neal Maupay missed the target altogether with another presentable opportunity after the break as Brighton's search for a first home win since June 20 last year continued.

But it was Fulham who almost snatched victory in second-half injury time, when Chelsea loanee Ruben Loftus-Cheek's goalbound shot was cleared off the line by Dunk with Robert Sanchez beaten.

The draw keeps Brighton five points clear of third-bottom Fulham, although Scott Parker's men have a game in hand on all of the sides around them.

Player ratings Brighton: Sanchez (6), Webster (6), Dunk (8), White (7), Veltman (7), Bissouma (7), Gross (6), March (7), Mac Allister (6), Maupay (6), Trossard (6).



Subs: Propper (6).



Fulham: Areola (8), Tete (7), Andersen (7), Aina (6), Adarabioyo (5), Reed (6), Anguissa (7), Lookman (6), Loftus-Cheek (7), Cavaleiro (6), De Cordova-Reid (6).



Man of the match: Lewis Dunk.

Frustration for both sides in south coast stalemate

All the signs pointed towards a low-scoring game as two of the Premier League's most out-of-form teams went head to head, with one win in 17 games between them, but there was plenty of energy in a high-tempo start at the Amex, where Fulham pressed high from the off.

That pressure did not transfer into chances for the visitors, though, and when Brighton did find a way through, they should have opened the scoring as Trossard fired Maupay's cut-back straight at Areola.

He was presented another opportunity when a second chance in quick succession was blocked by Stefan Johansen, before Ivan Cavaleiro selfishly shot wide from a quick break with Fulham still searching for a first shot on target.

Image: Ruben Loftus-Cheek went closest for the visitors at the Amex

It would finally arrive 11 minutes into the second period when Ben White's block on Cavaleiro's effort took it safely through to Sanchez, but Brighton continued to make the better chances, and a quickly taken free-kick caught the visitors on the hop and found Maupay in space, but he blazed well over when well-placed.

Maupay finally found the target but fired at Areola from Joel Veltman's square ball with time running out, before Fulham finally found their shooting boots in added time.

Loftus-Cheek, the visitors' dangerman after half-time, looked to turn a low cross back inside the far corner but with Sanchez beaten, Dunk cleared off the line to deny Fulham a first win in nine and keep them five points from safety.

What the managers said...

Brighton manager Graham Potter: "I think they had one chance in the first half on the break and then the chance at the end for them.

"But apart from that, I thought we were the ones pushing in the game.

"So, it was positive in terms of the performance, positive in terms of the attitude and the character and the personality of the players, but disappointed not to get the three points."

Fulham boss Scott Parker: "We came here to win, we are happy with a clean sheet and a point and we move on.

"We defended well, weathered the storm from their set-plays and the keeper has dominated his box well and made some big saves.

"This team three or four months ago needed to score three or four goals to win a game."

Man of the match - Lewis Dunk

Starting with the statistics, Dunk won more than 70 per cent of his duels to keep a lively Fulham attack at bay, and had two shots on target, both headers from set-pieces which Areola dealt with.

But he also provided the most important moment of the match - without him, Fulham would have left the Amex with three points but his instinctive goal-line cover late on was what he does best, reading the situation and keeping his side's clean sheet intact.

Opta facts

Since winning five consecutive league games against Fulham between 2014 - 2017 (all in the Championship), the Seagulls have since failed to win any of their four matches against the Cottagers (D3 L1 - all in the Premier League).

Since the start of their first season in the Premier League in 2017-18, Brighton have played out 14 goalless draws, more than any other side in the competition.

Fulham have drawn both Premier League games 0-0 against Brighton this season, the first time the Cottagers have played out two goalless draws against an opponent in a single league campaign since 2001-02, against Leicester.

Brighton have won just one of their last 19 Premier League games at the Amex Stadium (D10 L8) and remain winless on home soil since a 2-1 victory against Arsenal in June 2020 (P14 D7 L7).

Fulham remain winless in their last nine Premier League games (D6 L3), since a 2-1 victory against Leicester in November.

Only West Brom, Sheffield United and Burnley (10 each) have failed to score in more Premier League games this season than Fulham (9).

What's next?

Brighton host Tottenham as part of Super Sunday live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm; kick-off at 7.15pm.

Fulham have another relegation six-pointer in the shape of West Brom at The Hawthorns on Saturday; kick-off at 3pm.