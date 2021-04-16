Scott Parker praises Aleksandar Mitrovic as he calls for 'leadership' and 'personality' from Fulham squad

Scott Parker hopes a rousing speech delivered by Aleksandar Mitrovic has instilled character and personality across his relegation-threatened Fulham squad.

Fulham have lost their last four Premier League games, most recently to a stoppage-time winner from Wolves' Adama Traore last Friday, with the club currently 18th in the table and six points from safety.

Mario Lemina, on loan from Southampton, spoke earlier this week about Mitrovic's display of leadership - something Parker knows will be vital if the club are to avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

"It's something I want more of, it's something that in this day and age we're probably losing a little bit of," Parker said.

"I think in teams - and in very good teams - you have big characters and personalities, people that speak, people that lead by example and that's what you want. I think that's the key thing, your words and your actions, it's easy to talk, but we need action from every one of these players.

"We are a very young squad and a very young team in this division... I don't know but we're probably one of the youngest to be honest.

"Certainly leadership and a real personality at times (is important) and even more so in the situation that we've been in for large parts... it's very easy to shy away from things, but you need to stand up and you need to be counted and we need a lot more of that as well."

Fulham, who could have pulled out of the drop zone with victory in their last three matches, travel to face Europa League semi-finalists Arsenal on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

"It's been a normal week as always, lifting the team and lifting the players in the early part of the week," Parker said.

"This group of players have got a bit of resilience about them and we bounce back and we're now looking forward to a London derby and a very, very good side in Arsenal and hopefully we can try and get a result."

Ahead of the trip to the Emirates, 17th-placed Newcastle could move nine points clear of Parker's side with victory at home to Newcastle, who visit Craven Cottage on the final day of the season.

Parker has long believed his squad have the ability to retain their Premier League status, but with games against Chelsea and Manchester United also still to come, he is aware time is running out on their hopes for survival.

"For large parts of this year I've sat here and said we always focus on ourselves, but now it's got to the point of the season where maybe you're looking elsewhere as well and hoping some other clubs can slip up along the way," he said.

"But, as always, if you're not going to win football matches or you don't win enough you're always going to be in trouble and that's where we are really.

"So there's one main focus which is us, let's go and try and win this game on Sunday. Let's go to the Emirates, put on a very good performance, a good display all round but ultimately what we need to do is try and get a result."