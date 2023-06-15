Fulham: Premier League 2023/24 fixtures and schedule

Fulham will start their 2023/24 season Premier League season with an away trip to Everton on Saturday August 12.

Marco Silva's side then have a west London derby with Brentford at home a week later, with trips to last season's top two - Arsenal and Manchester City - in their next two games after that.

Fulham's first derby clash with Chelsea takes place on September 30 at Craven Cottage, with the return trip to Stamford Bridge on January 13.

The west Londoners travel to Brentford on May 4, before hosting Manchester City in their final home game of the season on May 11. They end the season with a trip to Kenilworth Road to take on Luton on May 19.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at some of the best strikes of the 2022-23 Premier League season, featuring strikes from Youri Tielemans, Antony and more!

All fixtures subject to change.

August

12: Everton (a)

19: Brentford (h)

26: Arsenal (a)

September

2: Manchester City (a)

16: Luton (h)

23: Crystal Palace (a)

30: Chelsea (h)

October

7: Sheffield United (h)

21: Tottenham (a)

28: Brighton (a)

November

4: Manchester United (h)

11: Aston Villa (a)

25: Wolves (h)

December

2: Liverpool (a)

5: Nottingham Forest (h)

9: West Ham (h)

16: Newcastle (a)

23: Burnley (h)

26: Bournemouth (a)

30: Arsenal (h)

January

13: Chelsea (a)

30: Everton (h)

February

2: Burnley (a)

10: Bournemouth (h)

17: Aston Villa (h)

24: Manchester United (a)

March

2: Brighton (h)

9: Wolves (a)

16: Tottenham (h)

30: Sheffield United (a)

April

2: Nottingham Forest (a)

6: Newcastle (h)

13: West Ham (a)

20: Liverpool (h)

27: Crystal Palace (h)

May

4: Brentford (a)

11: Manchester City (h)

19: Luton (a)

The Premier League season will kick-off on the weekend of August 11-13 and conclude nine months later on May 19 2024.

A mid-season player break will take place between January 14-20 and, in order to address the congested schedule across Christmas and New Year, no two rounds in this period will take place within 48 hours of each other.

Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final will take place on Sunday February 25, the Europa League final will be held in Dublin on May 22 and the Champions League final will be played at Wembley Stadium on June 1.