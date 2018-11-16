Wigan target Premier League return, says Darren Royle

1:45 Darren Royle says Leicester have proved other teams can be successful in the Premier League Darren Royle says Leicester have proved other teams can be successful in the Premier League

Wigan have made it an "immediate ambition" to return to the Premier League, according to new executive chairman Darren Royle.

Royle is part of the management team installed by the club's new owners, International Entertainment Corporation PLC (IEC), who completed their acquisition of the club from the Whelan family earlier this month .

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Royle said Wigan, who were relegated from the top flight in 2013 and have since spent two seasons in League One, do not intend to stay in the Championship for long.

"The club has obviously been in the Premier League for eight years and done very well," he said.

"It's all well documented and it's an immediate ambition in the next few years to try and get back into the Premier League as soon as possible.

"That's certainly a short to medium term objective and, as Leicester City have shown, it's not all about the size of the club.

"They've achieved a dream as well. No-one could ever have imagined them winning the Premier League so why couldn't Wigan Athletic certainly compete at the top echelons of the Premier League?

"There's nothing more intimidating than a legacy but nothing more motivating as well.

"So that's our promise to try and emulate the success, I'm determined to do that back in the Premier League."

Wigan are 16th in the Championship, having won just six of their 17 games so far.

Royle accepts it won't be easy to return to the top flight after a five-year absence - which has also included two seasons in League One - and he says manager Paul Cook will not have unlimited funds to spend on players.

He added: "It's a very sensible approach, a conservative perspective I would say in terms of viewing the market place around everything involved with the club, not just the transfer market with players but also investment in the infrastructure as well.

"It's to capitalise on the momentum and the confidence in the group and look to try and enhance it wherever possible.

"I think with Fair Play rules now we have got to be very prudent with how we invest and move forward with the club, so obviously there's that stuff to adhere to.

"It's a steady, sensible approach we would like to take."