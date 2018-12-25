Wigan have their hands full at West Brom on Boxing Day, says boss Paul Cook

Paul Cook takes Wigan to West Brom on Boxing Day

Paul Cook is relishing the challenge of taking Wigan to West Brom on Boxing Day but concedes his side face a tall order to come away from the game with something.

The Wigan boss put his players through their paces at the DW Stadium on Christmas Day ahead of their trip to West Brom, and took some time out to speak exclusively to Sky Sports News.

Wigan have won just one match in their last 10 and face what looks to be a tricky Boxing Day fixture against in-form West Brom, who have won their last two games and are yet to taste defeat at The Hawthorns this season.

"We look forward to it," Cook told Sky Sports News ahead of the Boxing Day Sky Bet Championship clash.

"It's a great game tomorrow for our lads. West Brom are a fantastic team, a very, very attacking team with good players, who are free-scoring.

"We've got our hands full tomorrow but it's a game we're very much looking forward to."

Cook is hoping he can give the fans of 19th-placed Wigan some festive cheer during a busy Christmas period of fixtures.

"For me it's the day before a football match. You would never have a day off before a football match, so whether it is Christmas Day or any other day it is irrelevant," he added.

"Christmas is a different time for footballers. It's very much a lot of points at stake, a lot of games to be played. Supporters travel the length and breadth of the country supporting you and it's important we do things right."