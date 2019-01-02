Wigan recall Jamie Walker from Peterborough loan

Wigan forward Jamie Walker will return to the club after being recalled from his loan spell at Peterborough.

The 25-year-old made 17 appearances for the League One side, scoring two goals.

Walker had been linked with a move to Rangers before joining Wigan from Hearts in January 2018 for a fee understood to be in the region of £300,000.

However, he made just eight League One appearances in the second half of last season as Wigan sealed promotion to the Championship.

He joined Peterborough on a season-long loan in August but will now return to the DW Stadium.

Wigan are currently 20th in the Championship table, while Peterborough sit seventh in League One.