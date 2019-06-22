Wigan plot new signings in summer transfer window, says Paul Cook

0:29 Paul Cook insists he will make summer signings to strengthen Wigan's squad for this season's Championship campaign Paul Cook insists he will make summer signings to strengthen Wigan's squad for this season's Championship campaign

Paul Cook hopes to bring in a number of new players to consolidate on last season and give Wigan fans a lift.

Wigan finished 18th last term after making an instant return to the Sky Bet Championship following a season in League One.

Speaking to Sky Sports News on the first day of pre-season training, the Wigan boss said: "We've lost some players if you include the loan players like Christian Walton and Antonee Robinson.

"Will Grigg we sold, we lost Darren Gibson and Callum McMananman. We lost a few players but the most important thing at all clubs is you evolve and go forward.

Will Grigg left Wigan to join Sunderland on Deadline Day in January

"Hopefully we can sign some players in the next few weeks and that'll certainly give everybody a lift because signings at every club give people a lift.

"It's what makes football so good. We'll have Wigan fans out there now watching Sky Sports and our own media outlets hoping and praying that we bring some players in."

