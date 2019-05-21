Stoke interested in signing Wigan midfielder Nick Powell

Nick Powell has been offered a new deal by Wigan

Stoke are interested in signing Wigan midfielder Nick Powell, according to Sky sources.

Powell, who scored eight goals in 32 appearances last season, is out of contract at the DW Stadium but has been offered a new deal by the club.

The 25-year-old joined the Latics from Manchester United in 2016 following loan spells at Hull and Leicester.

Windass is reportedly on the radar of several clubs

Another Wigan midfielder understood to be attracting interest is Josh Windass. The former Rangers player made 30 starts in the Championship last season, scoring five goals.