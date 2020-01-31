Antonee Robinson's move to AC Milan from Wigan falls through

Antonee Robinson had already completed his medical with AC Milan

Wigan defender Antonee Robinson will remain at the DW Stadium after his move to AC Milan could not be completed.

The 22-year-old defender travelled to Milan on Friday morning after the two clubs agreed an initial fee of £6m which could have risen to £10m for the permanent transfer.

The USA international underwent a medical examination on Friday, though further medical tests with the Italian authorities were required, which were subject to a 72-hour deadline.

Because of the restrictions, the deal could not be formally ratified before the 8pm (7pm UK time) Italian transfer deadline on Friday.

With one hour left in the Italian transfer window, Sky in Italy revealed the move had hit a snag with Milan recalling left-back Diego Laxalt, on loan at Torino, as a precaution in case the deal didn't go through.

Wigan bought Robinson only last summer for less than £2m from Everton and has made 30 appearances for the Latics this season.

The Milton Keynes-born defender is a full USA international, having made his debut in 2018.

If the deal had gone through, Robinson would have also provided back-up to first-choice left-back Theo Hernandez, who has scored six goals in 19 appearances this season.

How to follow Deadline Day with Sky Sports

Sky Sports News - channel 409 - will bring you breaking news, reaction and analysis throughout the day from reporters at grounds across the country and big-name studio guests such as Joleon Lescott, Neil Warnock, Graeme Le Saux, Mark Hughes and Jaap Stam.

Our comprehensive Transfer Centre blog brings you all the latest news and developments across the leagues from 6am, while we'll take you live to the newsroom by streaming more than four hours of Sky Sports News' Deadline Day coverage,.

Join us from 9-10am, 12-1pm, 7-8pm and 10-11.30pm via the Sky Sports website and app, as well as on Twitter @SkySportsNews and through the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Watch Sky Sports News at any time by signing in on skysports.com, the apps or Sky Go if you're on the move and just £9.99 will bag you a day pass with NOW TV.

If you are out and about, be sure to follow @SkySportsNews for breaking news and use #DeadlineDay to get involved!