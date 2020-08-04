Wigan relegation to League One confirmed after losing appeal against 12-point deduction

Wigan finished two points behind Barnsley after the Latics' 12-point deduction

Wigan's relegation to Sky Bet League One has been confirmed after the club lost its appeal to a 12-point deduction.

Wigan were handed the deduction for entering administration at the beginning of July, and were relegated by on-field results meaning the sanction applied to the 2019/20 Sky Bet Championship season.

An EFL statement confirmed: "An independent Arbitration panel has ruled that Wigan Athletic's 12-point deduction for entering administration last month will stand after dismissing the club's appeal against the sporting sanction.

"The decision of the Arbitration panel is final and legally binding."

Barnsley, who finished two points ahead of the Latics in the final standings, would have been relegated to League One if Wigan had succeeded in their appeal.

Barnsley remain in the Championship due to Wigan's appeal being dismissed

"The club put forward a strong case and naturally we are disappointed at the decision," Wigan said in a statement.

"The first-team management will now prepare the team for next season's Sky Bet League One campaign.

"No detailed reasoning behind the decision is available yet, but we will post further information at the appropriate time."

More to follow...