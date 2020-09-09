Wigan Athletic hopeful EFL will allow them to start League One season as planned

Wigan are due to begin their Sky Bet League One campaign away to Ipswich on Saturday

Administrators for Wigan Athletic are "quietly confident" permission will be granted to begin their league campaign as planned this weekend.

The Latics, who were relegated to Sky Bet League One last season after a 12-point deduction for being placed in administration, are seeking a buyer to secure their long-term future.

An initial deadline for a sale of August 31 was missed, but talks with interested parties are continuing.

In the meantime, the Wigan Athletic Supporters Club has raised more than £640,000 to aid the stricken club, whose liabilities have been significantly reduced with the departure of a number of players.

Wigan opened their new season with a 3-2 defeat to Fleetwood in the Carabao Cup last weekend and are due to play at Ipswich in League One on Sunday - live on Sky Sports.

Administrators have informed the EFL they believe they are in a position where they can proceed.

A statement from Begbies Traynor read: "The joint administrators recently met with representatives of the EFL for permission from them to start the season on September 13, 2020.

"We are informed that the board of the EFL are meeting later this week and one of the items is to consider this request.

"We have kept the EFL informed of the progress of selling the club and we are quietly optimistic that this permission will be given."