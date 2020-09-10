Wigan given green light by EFL to start League One season as planned

Wigan will begin their Sky Bet League One campaign away to Ipswich on Sunday

Wigan Athletic have been given the green light to start the season as planned following a meeting with the EFL.

The Latics, who were relegated to Sky Bet League One last season after a 12-point deduction for being placed in administration, are seeking a buyer to secure their long-term future.

An initial deadline for a sale of August 31 was missed, but talks with interested parties are continuing, and the administrators running Wigan met with the league on Thursday and assured them they are confident of finding a buyer for the club.

To date, all wages and deferrals of March, April and May wages and salaries up to the end of August have been paid, and all £40m of their former owners' debt has been cleared by way of waivers.

In the meantime, the Wigan Athletic Supporters Club has raised more than £640,000 to aid the stricken club, whose liabilities have been significantly reduced with the departure of a number of players.

Wigan opened their new season with a 3-2 defeat to Fleetwood in the Carabao Cup last weekend and will play at Ipswich in League One on Sunday - live on Sky Sports.