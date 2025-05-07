Behind the Whistle: Former Premier League referee Chris Foy explains the latest decisions in the EFL

In Behind the Whistle, former Premier League referee Chris Foy goes through a selection of key match decisions from the latest action across the EFL..

Behind the Whistle aims to give supporters of EFL clubs an insight into the decision-making considerations and also clarification of certain calls to provide an understanding of how the laws of the game are interpreted.

As part of a regular feature on Sky Sports following the conclusion of a matchday, Foy will be here to run you through some refereeing matters in the EFL…

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cardiff City defender Calum Chambers was sent off for denial of an obvious goal scoring opportunity did the referee make the right call?

Incident - Possible red card, DOGSO (Norwich City)

Decision - Red card, DOGSO (Norwich City)

Foy says: "The referee makes two critical decisions in this situation and gets both spot on. First, determining whether an offence has occurred; second, assessing whether the offence constitutes the denial of an obvious goalscoring opportunity (DOGSO).

"There is no doubt that the Cardiff City defender commits a foul as he puts both hands on Norwich forward Josh Sargent and deliberately prevents him from making any further progress, therefore satisfying the criteria for an offence.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Norwich and Cardiff.

"The referee must then evaluate the key DOGSO considerations: distance to goal, general direction of play, likelihood of controlling the ball and the number of defenders.

"Given that the attacker is advancing centrally towards the goal, with a clear path and close proximity to the penalty area, the referee correctly concludes that the Cardiff City defender has denied an obvious goalscoring opportunity and issues a straight red card."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Did the assistant correctly rule Josh Windass's goal onside against Watford?

Incident - Goal scored, potential offside (Sheffield Wednesday)

Decision - Goal awarded (Sheffield Wednesday)

Foy says: "This is good work from the assistant referee here, as he correctly judges two phases of the attacking set piece.

"Firstly, when the defending team employs a high line from a set piece, it can create challenges for the assistant referee due to lots of movement and the possible offside attacking players.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Watford and Sheffield Wednesday.

"Despite these challenges, the assistant referee correctly identifies that the Sheffield Wednesday's Callum Paterson started his run from deep before heading the ball across goal, creating a second offside judgement.

"The replay shows that both offside situations are correctly judged, and the goal correctly stands."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Burton were awarded a penalty against Charlton however the referee decided not to send off the goalkeeper, was this the correct call?

Incident - Possible penalty and possible red card (Burton Albion)

Decision - Penalty awarded, caution (Burton Albion)

Foy says: "Once the attacking player takes the ball past the goalkeeper and goes down, the referee has to decide whether or not it is a foul, whether it is inside the penalty area and whether or not it is a DOGSO.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Charlton and Burton.

"Firstly, the decision to award a penalty kick is absolutely correct. The Burton Albion forward is fouled by the goalkeeper as he goes around him, with clear contact on the feet to prevent attacking progress.

"Even though the foul by the goalkeeper is DOGSO, it is clearly an attempt to play the ball and because this happened within the penalty area and the goalscoring opportunity is restored from spot, he is correctly sanctioned with a yellow card rather than red".

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Were Wigan unlucky to see Will Aimson get sent off for a high foot against Northampton?

Incident - Possible red card, serious foul play (Wigan Athletic)

Decision - Red card awarded (Wigan Athletic)

Foy says: "Although I do sympathise with the Wigan Athletic attacker here, the decision to show him a red card is absolutely the correct one.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton and Wigan.

"He believes he can win the ball and therefore challenges the keeper with a high foot, catching him, with force, in the follow through.

"Despite the motivation being to win the ball, it endangers the safety of the opponent and meets the threshold of serious foul play. Therefore, a red card is the correct outcome."