Oliver Norwood completes permanent move to Sheffield United from Brighton
Last Updated: 04/01/19 8:19pm
Oliver Norwood has completed his permanent switch to Sheffield United from Brighton for an undisclosed fee.
The Northern Ireland midfielder joined the promotion-chasing Blades on loan last summer, when it was agreed the deal would become permanent when the transfer window reopened.
The 27-year-old has scored twice in 24 appearances for the Sky Bet Championship club.
Norwood has won back-to-back promotions from the Championship with Brighton and Fulham, spending last season on loan with the latter, where he scored five goals in 41 appearances.
He will hope to compete a promotion hat-trick with Sheffield United third in the table, two points behind second-placed Norwich.