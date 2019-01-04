Oliver Norwood completes permanent move to Sheffield United from Brighton

Oliver Norwood has made his move to Sheffield United permanent

Oliver Norwood has completed his permanent switch to Sheffield United from Brighton for an undisclosed fee.

The Northern Ireland midfielder joined the promotion-chasing Blades on loan last summer, when it was agreed the deal would become permanent when the transfer window reopened.

The 27-year-old has scored twice in 24 appearances for the Sky Bet Championship club.

Norwood has won back-to-back promotions from the Championship with Brighton and Fulham, spending last season on loan with the latter, where he scored five goals in 41 appearances.

He will hope to compete a promotion hat-trick with Sheffield United third in the table, two points behind second-placed Norwich.