Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder 'confident' on Dean Henderson deal

Dean Henderson could be on the verge of a return to Sheffield United, according to boss Chris Wilder

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is "very confident" of re-signing goalkeeper Dean Henderson from Manchester United in the coming days.

Henderson spent last season on loan at Bramall Lane and made 46 appearances in the Sky Bet Championship as the club were promoted to the Premier League.

Wilder told Sheffield Live! radio on Thursday night: "I'm very confident that a deal for Dean will be done in the next three or four days. The boy had an outstanding season for us last season and wants to come back.

"I've always respected Manchester United's position but they're keen for him to come back, Dean wants to come back and play regular football - which is refreshing for a young player, who wants to prove himself - and I want it to happen as well."

Henderson is unsure where his future lies at the club after a successful loan spell at Sheffield United which saw them gain Premier League promotion

Wilder said the club were also close to signing another target, with Bournemouth's Lys Mousset having passed a medical with the club on Friday, according to Sky Sources.

"We're really close to another addition, so we're quite excited. I think we'll break the record a third time and might break it again, which is exciting news as a club," said Wilder.

Jack Lester has also had a spell as manager of Chesterfield

"We're not going to go silly and put the club in a situation that hurts us down the line, though. I want another four to come in, which will give us a nice number to work with. We don't want to over-bloat the squad."

Meanwhile, former Blades striker Jack Lester has returned to Sheffield United as the club's new academy manager.

Lester scored 16 goals in 31 starts for the Blades in 2003 and 2004 and has also played for Grimsby Town, Nottingham Forest and Chesterfield.

