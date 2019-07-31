Oli McBurnie: Sheffield United agree £17m deal for Swansea striker

Oli McBurnie is set to join Sheffield United from Swansea

Sheffield United have agreed a £17m deal, rising to £20m, with Swansea for striker Oli McBurnie, according to Sky Sports News.

It is the fourth time this window that the newly promoted Premier League side have broken their transfer record.

The 23-year-old scored 22 goals and made four assists in 42 Sky Bet Championship appearances last term.

McBurnie helped Swansea to a 10th-place finish in 2018/19, and has two years remaining on his current deal at the Liberty Stadium with the option for a further season.

The Scot would become Sheffield United's eighth signing of the summer transfer window.

Dean Henderson recently arrived at Bramall Lane on a second successive season-long loan from Manchester United, while Ben Osborn has also joined the Blades for an undisclosed fee from Nottingham Forest.

