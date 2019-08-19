George Baldock signs Sheffield United deal until 2022

George Baldock has made 67 appearances for Sheffield United

George Baldock has signed a new contract at Sheffield United until the summer of 2022.

The 26-year-old has featured in both of Sheffield United's opening games since returning to the Premier League, including the 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday.

"It's been a great start to the season, we were confident we would start well and it was great to get the win against Palace at Bramall Lane, having earned a point at Bournemouth," he said.

2:59 Highlights from Sheffield United's win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League Highlights from Sheffield United's win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League

"I'm absolutely buzzing, I love the city and I'm really in amongst it. I'm excited about the future and what it could hold.

"The club is going places and I want to be part of it, it was as simple as that really when it came to the new deal. I just want to keep putting the performances in and see where it takes us."