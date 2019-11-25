Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder aiming to emulate Wolves' Premier League success

0:55 Chris Wilder says he's prepared to face an 'outstanding' Wolves side, as the Blades look to maintain their top-six spot Chris Wilder says he's prepared to face an 'outstanding' Wolves side, as the Blades look to maintain their top-six spot

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says that he is aiming to follow in Wolves' footsteps, as the Blades aim to solidify themselves in the Premier League.

United face Wolves on Sunday, with both teams surprisingly occupying the Premier League's top six spots.

And Wilder, whose side drew 3-3 with Manchester United at the weekend, is looking to emulate the success Wolves have had since promotion to the Premier League in 2018.

"The club's going through a good period at the moment, but we need to keep our feet on the ground and keep working hard towards the next game and the next result," Wilder said.

"It's going to be as tough as they get against Wolves who are obviously a fantastic side. It'd be fantastic to follow in their footsteps of coming out the Championship and doing well in the Premier League."

Nuno Espirito Santo took the reins at Molineux in 2017, and has guided Wolves from the Championship into the Europa League in his two years in charge.

Ruben Neves scored the opener in Wolves' 3-0 win against Sheffield United in 2018

The former Valencia boss was in charge when they faced Sheffield United two years ago in the second tier, where both teams won their respective home games.

Wilder added: "We're in good nick but we know we've got all on to get a result against, as I said, an outstanding team and an outstanding manager.

"They're a team that we know very, very well, obviously playing against them during our time in the Championship.

"They've evolved and moved forward, and it's a great example for a club like Sheffield United if it's done properly and where you can get to."