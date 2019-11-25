Gary Neville News

Gary Neville

Football Expert @GNev2

LISTEN: Gary Neville podcast

Neville speaks to Sky Sports' Rob Hawthorne following Manchester United's 3-3 draw at Sheffield United

Last Updated: 25/11/19 5:59pm

Gary Neville - Sky Sports Podcast

Gary Neville gives his verdict on Manchester United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following their 3-3 draw against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Neville, who is speaking to Sky Sports' Rob Hawthorne, also discusses Jose Mourinho's appointment at Tottenham.

Listen to the latest edition of the Gary Neville Podcast right now..

