Sheffield United: Kevin McCabe refused appeal over ownership dispute

Kevin McCabe was ordered to sell his shares in Sheffield United to Prince Abdullah

Sheffield United say former co-owner Kevin McCabe has been refused permission to appeal a High Court judgement that he sells his share of the club to Prince Abdullah bin Mosa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Sa'ud.

McCabe, whose holding in the club was owned through his company SUL, was ordered in September 2019 to hand it over to Prince Abdullah for £5m following an 18-month legal battle for control of the Blades.

McCabe's claims for damages and a breach of contract by Prince Abdullah were also dismissed, with the judge describing his conduct as "manipulative and devious" and his evidence as "disingenuous".

McCabe intended to appeal the High Court's judgement, but a Sheffield United statement on Tuesday read: "The board is delighted that any lingering uncertainty about the club's future ownership is at an end and that everyone at Sheffield United can now fully focus on what has, to date, been a fantastic first season back in the Premier League.

"The board is also delighted that an agreement, in principle, has been reached with SUL and the Scarborough Group, also controlled by Mr McCabe, over the transfer to the club of the freehold of Bramall Lane (together with the long leasehold interests in the Copthorne Hotel and Enterprise Centre), plus Shirecliffe Academy, the Junior Development Centre at Crookes and certain parcels of land within the 'Bramall Lane footprint'.

"Prince Abdullah expects the transfer of the properties to be completed within a matter of months and looks forward in particular to the club being unified with its beloved home, Bramall Lane."

Prince Abdullah bought his 50 per cent stake in Sheffield United for just £1 in 2013.