Jack Robinson: Sheffield United close to signing Nottingham Forest defender

Sheffield United are close to finalising a deal to sign Nottingham Forest defender Jack Robinson.

The 26-year-old left-back was at United's Shirecliffe training ground on Monday to undergo the second part of a medical.

Robinson plays predominantly as a left-back but he can also operate as a left-sided centre-back.

And he is set to become the Blades' second signing of the transfer window, after Jack Rodwell joined on a short-term deal earlier this month.

Robinson was a trainee at Liverpool and spent time on loan at Blackpool, where he made his breakthrough in the Championship, before joining QPR for more than £1m in 2014.

1:42 Chris Wilder admits he is surprised at how long it is taking for several of Sheffield United's players to agree new contracts, and has warned the club will not wait forever. Chris Wilder admits he is surprised at how long it is taking for several of Sheffield United's players to agree new contracts, and has warned the club will not wait forever.

After another season out on loan in the second tier with Huddersfield, he struggled to break into the Rangers side until 2017-18.

He impressed in the final year of his contract and then joined Forest on a free transfer, where he has continued to do well.

