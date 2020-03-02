Chris Wilder: Sheffield United wanted games, not a break

1:23 Chris Wilder's Sheffield United played only three times in February Chris Wilder's Sheffield United played only three times in February

Chris Wilder feels his Sheffield United squad did not need the winter break, which contributed to them playing just three times in February.

Changes to the fixture list meant the Blades were without a game on February 15 and their game against Villa, scheduled for Sunday, was postponed because the Midlands club were in the Carabao Cup final.

Those alterations meant Wilder's side played only three games in the month, beating Bournemouth and Crystal Palace and drawing with Brighton.

Wilder's side will face some extra midweek games as a result of that and their schedule could get even more crowded if they progress to the next round of the FA Cup with a win at Reading on Tuesday night.

The manager, however, was keen for his side to play as he channels his eighth-placed squad's focus on capping a remarkable season with qualification for European football next year.

"We would've been alright either way," he told Sky Sports News. "I didn't see any tired legs before the winter break and we've now got the Villa game to rearrange.

"There's a possibility that if Manchester United, or both of us, get through to the next round [of the FA Cup] then that's another game that will have to be rescheduled.

"We're ready for every challenge that is put upon us. Teams have a lot more games than us - Liverpool have, Wolverhampton Wanderers have, those teams involved in Europe do.

"Possibly they have a different view on it but selfishly from our point of view, we wanted to keep going. But we've had another good week and we're looking forward to tomorrow night."