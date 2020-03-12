Sheffield United's Enda Stevens signs new contract until 2023

Enda Stevens has committed his future to Sheffield United

Sheffield United defender Enda Stevens has signed a new contract to keep him at the club until 2023.

The 29-year-old, who joined the Blades on a free transfer from Portsmouth in the summer of 2017, has been rewarded for his superb form this season as Chris Wilder's side have mounted a challenge for European football following promotion.

"Enda has become one of the top players in the division, in his position, in our opinion, and he deserves rewarding with a new contract, that's what we're trying to do at the moment," said Blades boss Wilder.

"His performances have been outstanding for both club and country and he is an important and integral part of our team in and out of possession."

The Republic of Ireland international has made 33 appearances for Sheffield United this season.

The Blades will go fifth in the Premier League if they beat Newcastle at St James' Park on Saturday.