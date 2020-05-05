George Baldock: Sheffield United had burning desire to prove critics wrong

8:34 George Baldock says Sheffield United have thrived off being favourites to go down George Baldock says Sheffield United have thrived off being favourites to go down

George Baldock says Sheffield United's rousing return to the Premier League this season has been "one hell of a ride" - and the wing-back has admitted their success story has been borne out of a "burning desire" to prove people wrong.

The Blades were last in action on March 7 - a 1-0 home win over Norwich which moved them back above Tottenham into seventh. Baldock admitted in an interview with Sky Sports presenter David Jones that he needed time to adapt to being away from the training ground.

But with the club firmly in European contention before football's suspension, the full-back has revealed even he was surprised by just how well the team has performed during the club's first Premier League campaign since 2007.

"I'd be lying if I said wasn't," Baldock told Sky Sports. "We knew coming into the season how tough it would be, but we backed ourselves. We knew we were good enough, beyond our team spirit. We've got some really good players and we've all stepped up this year. It's been one hell of a ride.

"During this period, we've spent time with our friends and family, and it's allowed ourselves to leave the bubble we were in a bit and to look back at what we've achieved so far. If we can continue doing that when we return, it would be brilliant."

'We've all had to deal with rejection'

Baldock's superb second-half strike earned his side victory over Norwich

Like many teams, Chris Wilder has provided his players with personalised home training programmes but plans for the season resuming have now intensified.

Players are individually returning to training at their Shirecliffe complex this week to undertake testing and specific sessions.

Club officials, with guidance from medical staff, have drawn up revised individual programmes and will use technology available to monitor the progress of players from a safe distance.

Baldock picked out games with Arsenal and Manchester United at Bramall Lane as highlights of the season so far, as well as his match-winning strike in a "massive game" with Norwich at Carrow Road.

Baldock celebrates his equaliser at Tottenham this season

He added: "We really stamped our authority on those games, and it's been an incredible season. We came into the Premier League with the mentality that we didn't have much to lose. We've all worked our way up and had to deal with rejection in different ways.

"A lot of us had to move down the pyramid so to finally play in the Premier League for a lot of us was just a sense of pure excitement and having the chance to prove people wrong. I speak on behalf of all the lads when I say I think we all had a burning desire to prove people wrong, and so far we have.

"Even the manager has had to work his way up and be successful everywhere he's been. He's had to do it the hard way and he hasn't been given any hand-outs. We've not had a chip on our shoulders, but we've wanted to prove people wrong and that's been evident this year."

'Alexander-Arnold's delivery is Beckham-esque'

Trent Alexander-Arnold's delivery is among the best in the Premier League

Patience has been required, but Baldock has been able to look back at his game to seek ways of improving - and he has been taking inspiration from some of the Premier League's other right-backs.

The former MK Dons defender added: "I've only been in the Premier League for a season, so I've still got so much to learn, and so many people to lean on. I'm constantly trying to learn and I'm constantly looking at other players in my position in the league and thinking of things I can add to my game.

"Kyle Walker has been there and done it for many years. Trent Alexander-Arnold is a fantastic player and probably the best in his position at the minute, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Reece James, Ricardo Pereira and Matt Doherty... there's such an array of talent at right-back in the Premier League.

"If I can take one or two per cent off them, it will only help to develop my game. Alexander-Arnold's delivery is fantastic, it's almost Beckham-esque. Instead of being decent at everything, you try to build on certain aspects, and all of our players would be silly to think they're the finished article."

'The gaffer is a mix of old and new school'

7:07 Speaking on The Football Show, Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder talks about life under lockdown, the club’s pursuit of European football and his admiration for rivals Wolves. Speaking on The Football Show, Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder talks about life under lockdown, the club’s pursuit of European football and his admiration for rivals Wolves.

It has been a remarkable campaign for the club under Wilder, underlined by the fact that only Liverpool and Burnley have kept more clean sheets than Sheffield United's 10.

Such a record is built on a consistent line-up and Wilder has made only 31 changes to his starting XI in the Premier League this season - fewer than any other side.

Baldock is one of five players - along with Jack O'Connell, Enda Stevens, Chris Basham and Oliver Norwood - to have started all 27 Premier League games, while O'Connell and Baldock have played every minute. But the right-back is fully aware that nothing can be taken for granted under the current regime.

Baldock said: "At this club, you're always playing for your place, whether that's in training, behind the scenes or on a Saturday. You're not on trial, but you're never comfortable. If you do dip off your game for a bit, the manager won't hesitate to make changes.

Baldock says Wilder strikes the perfect balance in is role as manager

"We knew we would improve the squad in January and Sander [Berge] is a great player who has a fantastic reputation which meant John [Lundstram] had to sit out for a couple of games but he's come roaring back.

"He represents the attitude of the entire group - no one sulks and no one individual is bigger than the team and all the lads and the manager would come down on you like a tonne of bricks if anyone got ahead of themselves.

"We're all going to have to go through coming out of the team, and it's about how you respond. The gaffer is brilliant and a mix of old and new school. It's gone out of the game a bit and players now get mollycoddled.

"The gaffer will never do that but he knows when to praise you and to get on your back. He gets the balance right and the way he manages the players is different class. Like you see each week, we run through brick walls for him, and long may it continue."

Watch The Football Show every weekday from 9-11am on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Premier League and get involved using #SkyFootballShow