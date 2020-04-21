Sheffield United players agree to pay and bonus deferral

Sheffield United's squad have agreed to defer a percentage of their pay during the coronavirus pandemic

Sheffield United's players have agreed to a partial pay and bonus deferral until the end of 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes after manager Chris Wilder and chief executive Stephen Bettis agreed to the same measures for six months on Monday.

United's players become the third Premier League squad to agree to a pay deferral, after Southampton and West Ham, while Arsenal's first-team players have agreed to take a 12.5 per cent pay cut.

"Proving that the Blades are totally united, the players have mirrored the senior management by agreeing to partial pay and relevant bonus deferrals during the current COVID-19 pandemic," read a club statement.

"It was announced on Monday that manager Chris Wilder, members of his backroom staff and chief executive officer Stephen Bettis agreed to the measures for six months to assist the Football Club's cash flow issues.

"And now the entire professional playing staff have emulated the decision, accepting a partial pay deferral, plus bonus payments, until the end of 2020, amid uncertainty regarding the timing for a return to action."

Bettis believes the squad deserve praise for agreeing to the deferrals and also for their contributions to #PlayersTogether, the fund launched by Premier League footballers to raise money for the NHS.

"I am pleased that we have reached an agreement with our first-team players, manager and backroom staff to help support the Club," Bettis said.

"It is a difficult period for everyone, but our Football Club also needs to be taken care of and I'm delighted that the players want to mirror the gesture of Chris and the staff by contributing, it confirms that they care about Sheffield United.

"The players should be commended, not only for this action, but also for their role in the #playerstogether initiative with other Premier League clubs."