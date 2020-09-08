Sheffield United fixtures: Premier League 2020/21

Sheffield United will host Wolves at Bramall Lane on Monday, September 14 at 6pm live on Sky Sports.

At a Premier League Shareholders' meeting, clubs agreed that all 28 matches scheduled to be played in September will be broadcast live in the UK, via the League's existing broadcasting partners meaning United's clash with Wolves will be now be shown live on Sky Sports at 6pm ahead of Brighton vs Chelsea at 8.15pm.

Chris Wilder's side - along with Wolves, West Ham and Chelsea - play on the Monday, three days after the season starts.

United face a trip to Aston Villa five days after their opener before hosting newly-promoted Leeds the following Saturday to see out the month.

October is a gruelling period for the Blades with visits to Arsenal and Liverpool before playing Manchester City on home soil. The same could be said for January, when just four days divide games against both Manchester clubs.

September

14: Wolves (h)

21: Aston Villa (a)

27: Leeds (h)

October

3: Arsenal (a)

17: Fulham (h)

24: Liverpool (a)

31: Man City (h)

November

7: Chelsea (a)

21: West Ham (h)

28: West Brom (a)

December

5: Leicester (h)

12: Southampton (a)

15: Man Utd (h)

19: Brighton (a)

26: Everton (h)

28: Burnley (a)

January

2: Crystal Palace (a)

12: Newcastle (h)

16: Tottenham (h)

26: Man Utd (a)

30: Man City (a)

February

2: West Brom (h)

6: Chelsea (h)

13: West Ham (a)

20: Fulham (a)

27: Liverpool (h)

March

6: Southampton (h)

13: Leicester (a)

20: Aston Villa (h)

April

3: Leeds United (a)

10: Arsenal (h)

17: Wolves (a)

24: Brighton (h)

May

1: Tottenham (a)

8: Crystal Palace (h)

11: Everton (a)

15: Newcastle (a)

23: Burnley (h)

The Premier League has revealed the 2020/21 season will start on Saturday September 12.

The season is scheduled to finish on Sunday May 23, 2021 - just 19 days before the rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament kicks off.

The transfer window opened on Monday July 27 and will close on Monday October 5 at 11pm. An additional domestic-only window will run from October 5 to 5pm on October 16 but Premier League clubs will only be able to trade with EFL clubs.

