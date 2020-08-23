Phil Jagielka and Jack Rodwell sign new Sheffield United deals

Phil Jagielka will remain at Sheffield United for the 2020/21 campaign after signing a new one-year deal with the club

Sheffield United have confirmed Phil Jagielka and Jack Rodwell will remain at Bramall Lane for the 2020/21 campaign after signing new deals at the club.

Former England international defender Jagielka has signed a new one-year deal after rejoining the club on a free transfer from Everton last summer.

Meanwhile, Rodwell has also committed his future to the club, agreeing a contract extension until the summer of 2021.

On the announcements, Chris Wilder said: "Phil is a valuable and respected member of the squad and I'm delighted to keep him in the building for next season.

"The same applies with Jack, who offered us versatility and gave us options within the group during the second-half of last term."

