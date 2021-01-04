Lys Mousset: Sheffield United investigating crash involving Lamborghini

South Yorkshire police say an orange Lamborghini "was involved in a collision with a number of parked cars" in the early hours of Monday morning. Sheffield United making "internal enquiries" into matter

Sheffield United are investigating after a Lamborghini believed to belong to Lys Mousset was involved in a crash that saw two men arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

South Yorkshire police say an orange Lamborghini "was involved in a collision with a number of parked cars" in the early hours of Monday morning.

A police statement added the two men in their 20s have been "released under investigation while enquiries continue".

French forward Mousset, 24, started in the Blades' 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

2:58 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Crystal Palace's win against Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Sheffield United said: "Officials at Sheffield United are aware of images circulating on social media and are currently making internal enquiries."

Mousset, who is yet to score in six Premier League appearances this season following his return from injury in late November, joined Sheffield United from Bournemouth in July 2019 for a then club-record deal.

Sheffield United are bottom of the Premier League with two points, 12 from safety.