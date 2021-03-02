Chris Wilder: Sheffield United manager says talks over future 'not happening'

Chris Wilder admits he does not know if he will be Sheffield United manager next season, despite confirming he wants to remain in charge at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United are bottom of the Premier League and 15 points adrift of 17th with 12 games left of the season.

Wilder, who led the Blades to a ninth-placed finish last season, feels it is difficult to plan for the 2021/22 campaign because the necessary talks regarding the future "are not happening".

Asked if he will be at the club next season, Wilder replied: "I don't know. We always plan short, medium and long term, but that plan is determined by other people than me.

"I've not had those conversations. I think they should be happening, but they're not happening."

Wilder received a public vote of confidence in December from owner Prince Abdullah, who insisted at the time the former Sheffield United defender would remain in charge even if he was unable to prevent relegation to the Championship.

Since taking charge at his boyhood club in May 2016, Wilder led the club to two promotions in three years but this term his side have failed to replicate the impressive results achieved in their first season back in the Premier League.

When pressed on whether he wants to remain as manager, the 53-year-old said: "Yes, definitely. If we stick to the plan.

"The plan as always was to leave a legacy, change things off the pitch, which need changing, and stick with the players we've invested in and add a couple and try to bounce back - simple as that."