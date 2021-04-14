Chris Wilder: Former Sheffield United boss writes open letter to Blades fans in which he says 'I lived the dream'

Chris Wilder has written an open letter to Sheffield United fans to say how "immensely proud" he is of the club's journey during his time as Blades manager.

After taking charge of his boyhood club in 2016, Wilder guided them from League One to the Premier League and a ninth-placed finish in 2019-20 before departing last month with them bottom of the table.

In a statement published on the League Managers Association website on Wednesday, Wilder said: "When I walked back into Bramall Lane, in May 2016, having been given the chance to manage the club I'd supported all my life, who could have predicted the next four-and-a-half years?

"It has been some journey and one I'm immensely proud of."

Wilder continued: "Slowly but surely we went about our business, taking the rough with the smooth and staying humble as we began to build momentum that would take us to the heights of the Premier League and a highest-ever finish in the modern era.

"We were in good form when Covid hit last year and who knows how far we could have gone? You could not avoid the talk of possible European football - hopefully that kept a few Unitedites going in a tough period.

"As proved this season, football is just not the same without fans and I stand by the comment that I've made on numerous occasions, the club have missed out more than most. Unitedites have the ability to turn losses into draws and draws into wins.

"I cannot stress enough how important the fans are and I've been humbled by the unequivocal support, even this season when things haven't gone so well."

The 53-year-old, who said he is "enjoying a period of reflection at home in a city that I love" before deciding what he will do next, added: "I lived the dream of every Blades fan and I hope every one of them understands that I tried to represent them correctly in 'giving them their club back', a phrase that has been said to me quite a few times. And one I verbally believe we did!"

Wilder also said that he would "like to wish everyone associated with the football club and the owners the very best in the future".

The club announced on March 13 that Wilder had left by mutual consent. Tensions between Wilder and club owner Prince Abdullah Bin Musa'ad Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud had recently heightened.

Later in March, Prince Abdullah claimed in an interview with Sky Sports that Wilder had twice wanted to resign before he left.

The Yorkshire outfit, now with Paul Heckingbottom managing until the end of the season, are 18 points from safety with seven games to go.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United captain Sharp is to miss the rest of the season following an operation.

The 35-year-old striker, who had not been involved in the Blades' last three matches, has undergone surgery on a thigh injury sustained in training.

Sharp said in an Instagram post on Wednesday: "Always gutting to miss games so to be ruled out for the remainder of the season hurts.

Billy Sharp will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing successful surgery.



‘billysharp10_official’ on Instagram. 📲



Speedy recovery, Skipper! 👊©️ pic.twitter.com/Kdyb3RBNqT — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) April 14, 2021

"Sadly the injury was worse than I'd hoped but operation went well and will be back stronger next season to get my 250th goal in front of a packed Bramall Lane."

Sharp scored the 249th goal of his professional career in a 1-0 FA Cup win over Bristol City in February.

He has netted 98 times for Sheffield United since rejoining them in 2015 for a third spell with the club.

Wolves vs Sheff Utd moved

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Sheffield United Saturday 17th April 8:00pm Kick off 8:15pm

Wolves' Premier League match against Sheffield United on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, has been moved from a 3pm kick-off to 8.15pm, with Premier League, EFL and Scottish football schedules adjusted to avoid clashing with Saturday's funeral of Prince Philip.

The Duke of Edinburgh died at the age of 99 on Friday and his funeral will be held at St George's Chapel, Windsor, at 3pm on Saturday.

A national minute's silence will be held at that time and the FA is recommending that no games take place between 2.45pm and 4.15pm.

A minute's silence will take place before matches and black armbands will be worn.

Newcastle's earlier game against West Ham will kick-off at 12.30pm as planned.

The FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Manchester City at Wembley will remain at 5:30pm.