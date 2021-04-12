Premier League moves Wolves vs Sheffield United to Saturday 8.15pm to avoid Prince Philip funeral clash

Wolves' Premier League match against Sheffield United on Saturday has been moved from a 3pm kick-off to 8.15pm to avoid clashing with Prince Philip's funeral.

The fixture, live on Sky Sports Premier League, is the only one that had been scheduled for 3pm this Saturday, when the Duke of Edinburgh's service begins at Windsor Castle.

Newcastle's earlier game against West Ham will kick-off at 12.30pm as planned.

EFL clubs, meanwhile, will arrange alternative kick-off times between them after the league confirmed none of its matches will kick off at 3pm on Saturday. It is possible some will play on Friday and others on Sunday.

