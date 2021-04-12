Rangers vs Celtic moved to Sunday as Scottish fixtures changed to avoid Prince Philip funeral clash

Rangers and Celtic's fourth meeting of the season was originally due to take place on Saturday at 4pm; All of Saturday's SPFL fixtures originally planned to kick-off at 3pm have now been moved to 12pm starts

Monday 12 April 2021 17:41, UK

Rangers&#39; Connor Goldson (left) heads clear under pressure from Celtic&#39;s Odsonne Edouard during the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Par
Image: Rangers vs Celtic in the Scottish Cup fourth round will now take place on Sunday April 18

Rangers and Celtic's Scottish Cup fourth-round match has been moved to Sunday as the SFA and SPFL announced changes to avoid games clashing with Prince Philip's funeral.

The Old Firm game was due to kick-off at 4pm on Saturday but has now been moved to 3pm on Sunday.

Meanwhile, all of Saturday's SPFL fixtures originally planned to kick-off at 3pm have now been moved to 12pm starts.

This affects nine fixtures across the Scottish Championship, League One and League Two.

Scottish Cup fourth-round fixtures this weekend

Fri April 16: St. Mirren vs Inverness Caledonian Thistle - 6pm

Fri April 16: Motherwell vs Greenock Morton - 7pm

Fri April 16: Forfar Athletic vs Dundee United - 7.45pm

Sat April 17: Kilmarnock vs Montrose - 11.45am

Sat April 17: St. Johnstone vs Clyde - 5.30pm

Sat April 17: Aberdeen vs Livingston - 5.30pm

Sun April 18: Stranraer vs Hibernian - 12.15pm

Sun April 18: Rangers vs Celtic - 3pm

Scottish Championship fixtures this weekend

Sat April 17: Alloa Athletic vs Raith Rovers - 12pm

Sat April 17: Arbroath vs Ayr United - 12pm

Sat April 17: Dunfermline Athletic vs Queen of the South - 12pm

Scottish League One fixtures this weekend

Sat April 17: Cove Rangers vs Falkirk - 12pm

Sat April 17: East Fife vs Peterhead - 12pm

Scottish League Two fixtures this weekend

Sat April 17: Annan Athletic vs Brechin City - 12pm

Sat April 17: Cowdenbeath vs Stirling Albion - 12pm

Sat April 17: Edinburgh City vs Queen's Park - 12pm

Sat April 17: Elgin City vs Albion Rovers - 12pm

