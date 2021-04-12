Rangers vs Celtic moved to Sunday as Scottish fixtures changed to avoid Prince Philip funeral clash

Rangers and Celtic's Scottish Cup fourth-round match has been moved to Sunday as the SFA and SPFL announced changes to avoid games clashing with Prince Philip's funeral.

The Old Firm game was due to kick-off at 4pm on Saturday but has now been moved to 3pm on Sunday.

Meanwhile, all of Saturday's SPFL fixtures originally planned to kick-off at 3pm have now been moved to 12pm starts.

This affects nine fixtures across the Scottish Championship, League One and League Two.

Scottish Cup fourth-round fixtures this weekend

Fri April 16: St. Mirren vs Inverness Caledonian Thistle - 6pm

Fri April 16: Motherwell vs Greenock Morton - 7pm

Fri April 16: Forfar Athletic vs Dundee United - 7.45pm

Sat April 17: Kilmarnock vs Montrose - 11.45am

Sat April 17: St. Johnstone vs Clyde - 5.30pm

Sat April 17: Aberdeen vs Livingston - 5.30pm

Sun April 18: Stranraer vs Hibernian - 12.15pm

Sun April 18: Rangers vs Celtic - 3pm

Scottish Championship fixtures this weekend

Sat April 17: Alloa Athletic vs Raith Rovers - 12pm

Sat April 17: Arbroath vs Ayr United - 12pm

Sat April 17: Dunfermline Athletic vs Queen of the South - 12pm

Scottish League One fixtures this weekend

Sat April 17: Cove Rangers vs Falkirk - 12pm

Sat April 17: East Fife vs Peterhead - 12pm

Scottish League Two fixtures this weekend

Sat April 17: Annan Athletic vs Brechin City - 12pm

Sat April 17: Cowdenbeath vs Stirling Albion - 12pm

Sat April 17: Edinburgh City vs Queen's Park - 12pm

Sat April 17: Elgin City vs Albion Rovers - 12pm