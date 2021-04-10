Hearts: Robbie Neilson's side clinch Championship title to return to Scottish top flight at the first attempt

Hearts did their part with a 6-0 win over Alloa on Friday night; Title success was confirmed when Raith Rovers and Dundee dropped points on Saturday; Hearts make an immediate return to the top flight after relegation last season

Saturday 10 April 2021 20:08, UK

Hearts put themselves in position to clinch the title with a 6-0 Friday night win over Alloa
Hearts have made it back to the Scottish Premiership at the first attempt after their Championship success was confirmed on Saturday.

Robbie Neilson's side moved within two points of title glory with a 6-0 victory over bottom club Alloa on Friday night.

They needed Raith Rovers and Dundee to drop points for the title to be confirmed on Saturday, and both slipped up at home.

Dundee drew 1-1 against Morton and Raith squandered a two-goal lead in the final 20 minutes to draw with Arbroath.

Neilson had found himself under pressure after Hearts won just two of their previous nine matches and suffered arguably the worst result in their history when they lost to Highland League side Brora Rangers in the Scottish Cup.

But he will now be able to push ahead with plans to rebuild his team for the Premiership after sealing promotion with three games to spare.

It is the third time Neilson has won the Championship in seven years, having led Hearts to promotion in 2015 and then achieved the feat with Dundee United last year.

