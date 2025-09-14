Sheffield United sack Ruben Selles as head coach after just three months in charge

Chris Wilder is expected to be reappointed as Sheffield United boss after just three months following the sacking of Ruben Selles, Sky Sports News understands.

The 42-year-old replaced Chris Wilder on June 18 and signed a three-year deal at Bramall Lane. An announcement confirming Wider's return for a third spell in charge of the club is expected in the next 24 hours.

The Blades find themselves bottom of the Sky Bet Championship table, having lost all five of their matches so far, scoring just once.

They were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Birmingham in the first round.

Sheffield United reached last season's Championship play-off final, where they were beaten 2-1 by Sunderland. Under Wilder, the Blades also picked up 90 points last season, missing out on automatic promotion with Burnley and Leeds finishing 10 points ahead.

Under three weeks after the play-off final defeat, American owners COH Sports decided to part company with Wilder.

The hometown hero was in his second stint as Blades boss, having led them from League One to the Premier League during his first spell in charge.

Meanwhile, Selles was sacked by Hull City at the end of last season after they avoided relegation from the Championship on goal difference.

