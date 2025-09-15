Chris Wilder: Sheffield United reappoint manager just three months after he left following Ruben Selles sacking

Sheffield United have reappointed Chris Wilder after parting ways with the 57-year-old only three months ago.

Wilder has signed a three-year deal and will return to Bramall Lane to take charge of this Saturday's home game against Charlton in the Championship.

He returns for his third spell as manager of the Blades, after being replaced by Ruben Selles on June 18 after United were beaten in last season's Championship play-off final.

However, following a dismal start under Selles, United are bottom of the Sky Bet Championship. The former Hull boss was sacked on Sunday, having lost all five of his league matches in charge - and six in all competitions - with the team scoring just once.

The 5-0 defeat at Ipswich last Friday proved to be Selles' final match in charge. The Blades also crashed out of the Carabao Cup in the first round with a defeat to Birmingham City.

Under Wilder last season, Sheffield United accrued 92 points in the Championship but finished third behind Burnley and Leeds in the race for automatic promotion.

The Blades' play-off final defeat to Sunderland brought Wilder's second stint in charge of his boyhood club to an end.

During Wilder's first spell as boss, he led the club from League One to the Premier League.

An official statement from the club explained Wilder's reappointment: "Following a difficult start to the season, the board felt it necessary to make a change in order to stabilise performances and strengthen our push for promotion. While the adoption of a different style of play was pursued with ambition, results have clearly not met expectations.

"Chris Wilder returns with proven leadership and an unparalleled understanding of Sheffield United. We are confident he is the right person to restore momentum, unite the squad and supporters, and deliver the results necessary to achieve our objectives this season.

"We would like to thank Ruben Selles for his hard work and professionalism during his time at the club. Responsibility for recent results lies with us as owners, and we remain fully committed to supporting the team and pursuing promotion."

Wilder primed to hit the ground running at Bramall Lane

Sky Sports News' Sanny Rudravajhala:

"We've seen the fan reaction as the results have gone on at Bramall Lane.

"After games this season, there've been times where Selles has gone over and fans have been quiet. As soon as he's gone away, they've applauded the players.

"The 5-0 defeat to Ipswich, bar the third goal, which was quite unfortunate, the others were just chaotic. I think a lot of fans were saying Chris Wilder is probably the only man that you can bring in that can hit the ground running and still try to go for the owners' objectives, which is promotion.

"Wilder brought in 90 per cent of these players; he knows them all, he knows the club. If you want someone to hit the ground running with what's yet again like a points deficit, if you like.

"Bottom of the league, having lost all five games, Chris Wilder arguably is the man to do it. There are very few Sheffield United fans, certainly in the short term, that would argue against this appointment given what's happened with the start ot this season."

What did Wilder say after he left in June?

In an emotional statement in June, Wilder said: "It is with great regret that my time at Sheffield United has come to an end.

"I'd like to thank Stephen Bettis and Prince Abdullah for bringing me back to the club and giving me the opportunity to rebuild the team and take this great club forward.

"I'd also like to thank all the staff at the club, everyone behind the scenes that you don't often see, and, of course, the players who put in a monumental effort last season, it has been a pleasure working with you, your desire and commitment was unquestionable and I have no doubt you will have great success in the future.

"To the fans, I'm obviously disappointed to be leaving, particularly because we were so close to getting back to the Premier League. I'm a Sheffielder through and through, I love this club and this city and that feeling will never change.

"I depart with some cherished memories and feel proud to be talked about in the same manner that special Sheffield United managers are remembered - leading this team over 300 times will remain an incredible part of my life. This is a heartfelt thank you for all your support.

"Lastly, I'd like to wish Steven Rosen, Helmy Eltouky and the board all the very best moving forward. Up The Blades."