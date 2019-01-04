Jonny Williams joins Charlton from Crystal Palace on six-month deal

Jonny Williams is Charlton's first signing of the January transfer window

Jonny Williams has ended his 17-year stay at Crystal Palace to join League One side Charlton Athletic on a six-month deal.

The 25-year-old midfielder had been with Palace since the age of eight, making 70 senior appearances for the club, as well as taking in a series of loan spells at Ipswich Town, Nottingham Forest, MK Dons and Sunderland.

Williams was part of the Sunderland side that were relegated to League One last season, but played just 13 times after missing three months through injury.

Speaking about his move, Williams told Charlton's official website: "They are a good, talented bunch of players.

"I'm hopeful to add to that and I'm excited to work with them and hopefully get the club back into the Championship, which is the main aim."

Williams has 17 international caps for Wales

He becomes Charlton's first signing of the January transfer window and manager Lee Bowyer is delighted to welcome the Wales international to The Valley.

"He's a very good player," Bowyer said. "He's good in possession, he's clever, he works hard and he's everything that I want from a midfield player. He can play in different positions, so he's versatile as well.

"The end product, something we need to improve on in the final third, he has that. He has the cleverness to see those little passes, so I'm very, very happy."

Palace chairman Steve Parish paid tribute to Williams, saying: "Jonny leaves today as a hugely admired, immensely popular and well respected figure. He's been with us since the age of eight, featuring heavily in our promotion winning season including starting in the final.

"He has great talent, and has always been a joy to have at the club. I know we all hope he becomes a huge success at Charlton Athletic and continues to achieve great things with his beloved Wales."