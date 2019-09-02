Lee Bowyer staying at Charlton amid Huddersfield interest

Lee Bowyer led Charlton to promotion from League One last season

Lee Bowyer has confirmed he will stay as Charlton manager amid interest from fellow Championship side Huddersfield.

Bowyer guided Charlton to promotion from League One last season and they are second in the Championship after four wins from their opening six games of the campaign.

Huddersfield sacked Jan Siewert last month after he won one match in seventh months in charge, with the Terriers still without a win this season since Mark Hudson was appointed as caretaker boss.

Sky Sports News understands Charlton have received no official approaches for their manager.

"I'm really happy with the way things are going. I'm going to be staying here," Bowyer said.

1:53 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Charlton Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Charlton

Bowyer signed a new one-year contract extension to remain in charge at The Valley in June, a day after it seemed he was unhappy with his contract offer from the club.

Charlton maintained their unbeaten start to the league season with a 2-0 victory at Reading on Saturday.