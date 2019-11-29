Charlton Athletic: Owner Roland Duchatelet sells club to Abu Dhabi-based consortium

Charlton Athletic have new owners after a deal was struck with East Street Investment

Charlton owner Roland Duchatelet has sold his stake in the club to Abu Dhabi-based consortium East Street Investment, bringing an end to his controversial five-year ownership.

"We are proud and delighted to announce East Street Investments have agreed the purchase of Charlton Athletic Football Club," said a club statement on Friday.

"We are privileged to take ownership of such an historic club and it is incredibly exciting to be part of the process of building a fresh future for the fans, loyal club staff and players of Charlton Athletic.

Charlton vs Sheff Wed Live on

"We believe the football side of the club is in excellent hands with Lee Bowyer and what he and the players have achieved following promotion has been outstanding. We will do everything possible to support Lee's vision and ambitions."

The 73-year-old Belgian entrepreneur originally took over at The Valley in 2014 in a deal worth £14m, but his ownership has been met with widespread criticism and protest.

Roland Duchatelet also owns Carl Zeiss Jena in Germany and Ujpest in Hungary

In January, Addicks fans were told that there were five parties interested in purchasing the club, although no agreement was eventually reached.

Duchatelet then staggeringly called for the EFL to purchase the club in a statement in June, accusing the league of the club's demise and his failure to sell.

The Addicks owner fell out of favour with the fanbase when he accused some supporters of "wanting the club to fail" in a statement appeared on the club's website in March 2016.

Groups of fans formed protest groups such as the Coalition Against Roland Duchatelet and Women Against the Regime in a bid to force the millionaire to sell the club.

Charlton fans have been protesting against Duchatelet's ownership of the club over the last few years

Similar protests by supporters of Standard Liege led to Duchatelet selling the Belgian club in 2015.

The Belgian remains in charge of German club Carl Zeiss Jena and Hungarian club Ujpest, after having sold Spanish club Alcorcon for £12m in June.

Charlton host Sheffield Wednesday in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday live on Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting at 12pm.