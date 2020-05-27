Laurence Bassini pulls out of Charlton Athletic takeover

Laurence Bassini will not proceeding with his takeover bid of Charlton

Laurence Bassini has pulled out of a proposed takeover of Charlton Athletic.

In the last fortnight he had agreed a £1.2m deal to buy the club, but he informed Tahnoon Nimer on Wednesday afternoon that he is not going to proceed.

Bassini told Sky Sports News there were numerous difficulties with the deal, including the presence of former owner Roland Duchatelet who still owns The Valley and also Charlton's training ground.

Instead, Bassini is investigating whether he has a legal case to unravel the takeover of Bolton Wanderers, having now been officially signed over the shares of Inner Circle Investments, the holding company of former owner Ken Anderson that previously owned the club.

0:44 Huw Jenkins says an exclusivity period he had been given to complete a deal for Charlton Athletic has expired, and his bid to buy the club now hangs 'in the balance'. Huw Jenkins says an exclusivity period he had been given to complete a deal for Charlton Athletic has expired, and his bid to buy the club now hangs 'in the balance'.

It leaves as many as four other interested parties who are still in talks to buy Charlton, including former Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins.

Jenkins told Sky Sports News earlier this week that he had allowed an exclusivity arrangement for him to buy the club for £1m to expire.

Charlton need to pay wages and other bills totalling more than £400k by the end of this week.

Lee Bowyer's side are currently 22nd in the Championship table, two points adrift of safety, after 37 games.