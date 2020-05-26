Lee Bowyer confident Charlton can avoid relegation if Championship season resumes

1:06 Charlton manager Lee Bowyer believes ending the Championship season early would be the wrong decision as clubs have now returned to training Charlton manager Lee Bowyer believes ending the Championship season early would be the wrong decision as clubs have now returned to training

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer is confident his side can battle their way out of relegation trouble, if the Championship resumes as hoped next month.

Players at Championship clubs were allowed to return to training on Monday, in the first step towards a potential resumption of the season, which was halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Players trained in small groups and took part in non-contact sessions.

Charlton are currently in the bottom three but are only three points off 17th place in the table.

Bowyer is adamant the English Football League (EFL) need to find a way to ensure the season is concluded and he is optimistic about Charlton's prospects if it does resume.

"Everybody signed up to a 46-game season. To finish it now would be wrong, especially now when we are back training," Bowyer told Sky Sports News.

"Now that we are testing and everyone is spending this money, that will play a big part in it because otherwise it would all be a waste.

"The EFL have said that they want to finish the season. It is important that we do that and hopefully we will manage to finish.

"We have proven when we have got a full squad that we can compete with all the teams in this division.

"We were in a bad place at one stage but was just purely down to the numbers of injuries we had. Once we started to get a few back then we started to pick up results again.

"So we will be ready and, like I said, I believe in the squad that we have got to get us out of this."

Former Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins is attempting to buy Charlton but revealed to Sky Sports News earlier this week his takeover bid "hangs in the balance" after his exclusivity period expired.

Five weeks of discussions with Charlton were concluded in the middle of last week when a provisional deal was struck to buy the club for £1m.

However, a 48-hour period for him to complete the deal has expired, and Jenkins is aware of three or four other interested parties who are in discussions with owner Tahnoon Nimer.

Despite the uncertainty, Bowyer insists he and his squad will remain focused on helping the club avoid relegation.

"Obviously it is a difficult situation but it is something that we cannot control," Bowyer said.

"These things are happening behind the scenes but my job is to focus on the football side. Now that we are going to be back playing and we are training every day, that is something we can focus on.

"Whatever happens behind the scenes will take care of itself."