Sky Sports EFL Podcast: What's next for the Championship, League One and League Two?

Sky Sports EFL presenter Jonathan Oakes is joined by Andy Hinchcliffe and Don Goodman to discuss all the latest developments surrounding the potential restart of the Football League, what each division is planning to do and which clubs each potential scenario or decision could impact upon.

The EFL board announced this week that resuming and finishing the leagues would be the ideal circumstance, but do admit there are situations where curtailment will be necessary.

The Championship are still keen for a resumption in June in order to finish the season behind closed doors.

League One is proving more difficult as the clubs are still divided on what to do and a vote is set to take place potentially next week to determine the next steps.

League Two clubs have found some common ground. They have voted to curtail the regular season and finalise the table on points per game. Initially they wanted to scrap relegation this season, but the EFL board have ruled that option out, providing they have assurances from the National League that any club they relegate will have somewhere to play next season.

