Jason Euell promoted to Charlton Athletic first-team coach role

Charlton have announced that Jason Euell has been promoted to the role of first-team coach in new manager Nigel Adkins' coaching staff.

The 44-year-old had been most recently running the club's Under-23 side, after previously coaching the U21s since his appointment in 2013.

He has been credited with helping develop young players, including Liverpool defender Joe Gomez and Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo. In September 2019, he was named as a coach for the England U20s as part of the FA's Elite Coach Placement Programme.

Euell signed for Charlton as a player in 2001 as their club-record signing for £4.75 million. He went on to make 171 appearances and score 39 goals in two spells with the club.

"In Johnnie Jackson and now Jason, we have two senior members of the first-team coaching staff who have a real understanding of the club given their successful playing and coaching careers here," said Adkins, who took over on March 18.

"We're making sure that there is a clear pathway for the players and coaches with their development."

Euell said: "I'm very pleased to get the opportunity to move up and continue the progression in my coaching career.

"I am delighted that with a new manager coming in, he has called me up to help the coaching staff continue to develop the new direction under [owner] Thomas Sandgaard.

"I'm looking forward to working with the first team and want to continue to improve myself and the players and staff I work with at Sparrows Lane and The Valley."