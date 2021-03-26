Sky Bet League One Team of the Season so far

With little more than a month of the 2020/21 season remaining, WhoScored.com have put together their League One Team of the Season so far.

The division's current top four - Hull, Peterborough, Sunderland and Lincoln - are all represented, while Oxford, Accrington and Gillingham also feature

Goalkeeper: Lee Burge (Sunderland) - 6.72

While some might argue Burge hasn't had the toughest of jobs behind League One's best defence, when called upon the 28-year-old has been equal to most of the attacks that get through the Black Cats backline. Indeed, Burge has kept clean sheets in over half of his league appearances this season, with 17 at least two more than any other keeper. That's despite missing five games, with Sunderland tellingly failing to keep a clean sheet in a single one.

Right-back: Sam Long (Oxford) - 7.05

Having established himself as a regular at Oxford this season, Long has made strong contributions at both ends and shown the versatility to play all across the backline. It's on the right side of the defence. Of his 27 league starts, 19 have come in his favoured position and his rating jumps to 7.19 from that berth, along with all four of his assists and two of three goals this season. Only winger James Henry has created more chances from open play for the Yellows thus far than Long's 31.

Centre-back: Robert Atkinson (Oxford) - 7.37

Having failed to make the grade at Fulham, Atkinson was forced to drop down to non-League level but at just 22 has very much found his feet in his first full season in League One. Utterly dominant in the air, the youngster has won 6.2 aerial duels per game at a success rate of over 70 per cent. He also reads the game well on the deck too, ranking among the league's top 10 for interceptions (56) and his seven-game absence has been keenly felt too, with five of Oxford's 13 league defeats coming in said games.

Centre-back: Cameron Burgess (Accrington) - 7.16

Another former Fulham youngster, Burgess has made an instant impression at Accrington since signing in the summer and is another imposing figure in the air. He's also among the top 10 players in the league for interceptions (61) as well as tackles (81) and has chipped in at the opposite end with two goals and two assists.

Left-back: Callum Elder (Hull) - 7.18

Elder's delivery from the left has been a real weapon for Hull this season, both from set pieces and open play. In fact, of an impressive eight assists thus far, six have come from crosses, which is a tally no other player in the division can better. Strong defensively too, both in the air and the challenge, he's completed 71 tackles this season and been dribbled past just 10 times in 35 appearances.

Right midfield: Jordan Graham (Gillingham) - 7.16

A player whose early career has been blighted by injuries, now 26 Graham has finally managed to stay clear of the treatment room to begin to fulfil the potential he showed at Aston Villa's academy and Wolves. Having been off the pace in mid-table last season, the Gills play-off push this time around has owed a lot to the winger's productivity, with 10 goals and six assists to Graham's name thus far. His average of 2.3 key passes per 90 is enough to rank sixth in the league.

Central midfield: Jorge Grant (Lincoln) - 7.45

Earmarked as a player capable of returning to a higher level for some time having seen limited Championship action as a youngster at Nottingham Forest, Grant could yet do so with Lincoln. Much of the Imps' success this season has been built around their star man, who leads the team for both goals (11) and assists (seven). Exceptional on the left wing at the start of the season, he's reverted to central midfield as Lincoln look to get Grant as involved as possible, leading the league for key passes per game (2.4) but also chipping in with two tackles a match on average.

Central midfield: George Honeyman (Hull) - 7.29

Another all-action midfielder that looks more than capable of making a successful return to the second tier, Honeyman has shone since making the move from Sunderland to Hull. He's created at least eight more chances than any other player in the division (80), with his creative efforts yielding a league-high of 12 assists. He's certainly not been purely attack-minded, however, and also leads the way in the division for tackles (110), as well as scoring three goals.

Left midfield: Siriki Dembele (Peterborough) - 7.35

Splitting his time between the left wing, attacking midfield and up front this season, the versatile Dembele takes the spot on the former position here. Wherever he has played the 24-year-old has been a real threat, scoring seven goals and registering 10 assists this season. All 10 of said assists have come from open play, which is a tally no other League One player can top so far, whilst the trickster is way out in front for both dribbles (108) and fouls won (101) across the division.

Striker: Vadaine Oliver (Gillingham) - 7.39

The target man to Gillingham's promotion push, Oliver has dominated defenders all season to win a mammoth 11.1 aerial duels per 90 minutes. His emergence into this side has been reliant on a sensational recent run of form that has seen the 29-year-old score eight goals in his last seven appearances, having previously managed as many assists (five) as he had scored himself previously.

Striker: Charlie Wyke (Sunderland) - 7.38

The joint-top scorer in the division, Wyke's 22 goals have put Sunderland in a prime position to claim an automatic promotion spot under Lee Johnson. It's the new manager that has really managed to get the best from the 28-year-old, with 17 of said strikes coming in 19 league appearances since Johnson's appointment. The Black Cats have really maximised the aerial threat Wyke poses in that time, with half of his league goals this season coming with his head.