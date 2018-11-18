Marko Arnautovic quiet on West Ham future after Austria victory

0:32 Marko Arnautovic was asked about his West Ham future after Austria beat Northern Ireland Marko Arnautovic was asked about his West Ham future after Austria beat Northern Ireland

Marko Arnautovic declined to comment on his West Ham future after helping Austria beat Northern Ireland 2-1 in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday.

Arnautovic had suggested in the week that he was ready to leave West Ham in order to chase his dream of playing Champions League football.

However, after coming on as a substitute for Austria at Windsor Park and setting up the winning goal, he told Sky Sports that he is not paying attention to speculation about his future.

N Ireland 1-2 Austria

"I don't want to talk about it. I am concentrated on West Ham.

"We have a big game against Manchester City on Saturday and I am only thinking about this game and the following games and what is being said is not my business.

"My business is to perform on the pitch, to put in performances and that is what I want to do."

Arnautovic has been battling a knee injury this season and trained away from his team-mates at Windsor Park on Saturday after playing the whole game against Bosnia on Thursday.

However, he says he will be fine to face Manchester City on Saturday.

"I will be OK. Two days in a row was a bit too much but the gaffer asked me to play the last 25 minutes if needed, and it was needed. I am glad I could help."